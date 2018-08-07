हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, Jamie Fox step out for beach date

Katie Holmes, Jamie Fox step out for beach date

Los Angeles: Actress Katie Holmes was seen having romantic time on a beach with her actor, singer boyfriend Jamie Fox amid the rumours that the couple who have never publicly acknowledged their relationship may have broken up.

In the photographs of their beach outing, the pair was spotted smiling and cuddling each other by the sand.

A source confirming the couple's relationship told etonline.com, "they've always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other, "It's not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other."

Also, Holme's representative denied the report that the couple had broken up, calling the entire story, which focused on their relationship, "false."

The couple is believed to have been dating for quite long but photos of them together have only emerged in the recent times.

