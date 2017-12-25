हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
IANS| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 09:08 AM IST
Kim Kardashian tries out ice-skating with children

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian looked overjoyed as she tried her hand at ice-skating with her children Saint and North.

In some photographs, Kim can be seen enjoying the holiday season as she hit an ice rink with Saint and North during a Christmas party here on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In one image, Kim, 37, can be seen helping out her two-year-old Saint how to skate as she guided him onto the ice. 

For the outing, Kim wore a thick sweatshirt and sweatpants while styling her blonde hair down completely straight. 

In another image, Kim can be seen holding North`s hand as she skated alongside her. 

Kim's husband and rapper Kanye West was nowhere to be seen during their trip.

