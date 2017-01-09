Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals
Mumbai: One of Indian television’s prettiest actresses – Kratika Sengar – is married to ‘Tangaballi’ Nikitin Dheer, son of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.
Interestingly, two had an arranged marriage. They were introduced to each other by senior Dheer who thought Kratika would be a perfect wife for his son. The hit it off instantly and the rest is history.
Kratika and Nikitin tied the nuptial knot on September 3, 2014 and have been enjoying their blissful married life since then.
In this photo-feature, lets take a look at some of their Instagram posts that will certainly give you major marriage goals.
On the work front, Kratika is busy with Balaji Telefilms’ ‘Kasam’, a show in which she essays the lead role opposite Ssharad Malhotra.
