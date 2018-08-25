हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput headed for splitsville? Here's the truth

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, who have been rumoured to be dating each other, has apparently broken up. The two fell in love on the sets of Raabta.

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput headed for splitsville? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, who have been rumoured to be dating each other, has apparently broken up. The two fell in love on the sets of Raabta.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the two lovebirds have apparently broken up. The report states that Kriti called had off the relationship due to some unexplained reasons. While some reports claim that the two are apparently on a break as they are busy with their work commitments.

The actors met during the shoot of Raabta in 2017 and ever since rumours hinting at a possible relationship between the two have kept popping out. Although the two always maintained that they are just 'good friends' and are hardly bothered by such false rumours, there's certainly more than what meets the eye.

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan and Chanda Mama Door Ke and Drive while Kriti has Farzi in her kitty respectively. 

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore from his earnings to the Kerala CMDRF (Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund). And now the 32-year-old actor has sent a team to Kerala to set up base there and help with the volunteering work, skilled labour and distribution of essential material for the rehabilitation of homes and people who have suffered trauma in these floods. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputKriti SanonKedarnathSara Ali KhanFault In Our Starskizzie or manny

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close