Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Tyga split

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner broke up with rapper Tyga because she was too young to be in a serious relationship.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:34
Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Tyga split

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner broke up with rapper Tyga because she was too young to be in a serious relationship.

Kylie, 20, dated the 27-year-old rapper for nearly three years before splitting from him in April. She has broken her silence on the break up for the first time, insisting there was "no crazy fight" between the two, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on her new E! show "Life of Kylie", she said: "There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We all always have a bond.

"There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person," Kylie said.
 

Kylie JennerRapper TygaKylie Jenner Tyga break upRelationship Kylie Jenner TygaKylie Tyga split

