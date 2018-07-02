हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Liam Payne

Liam Payne splits with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Former One Direction star Liam Payne, who jetted back to London to be with lady-love Cheryl Tweedy to celebrate her birthday, has now announced his split with her after more than two years of togetherness.

The couple, who first went public with their romance in 2015, announced their split on Twitter on Sunday, reports people.com.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," wrote Payne, 24. "It's been a tough decision for us to make."

Mentioning their son Bear, who celebrated his first birthday on March 22, Payne said: "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

At the same time, Tweedy, 35, posted a similar announcement on Twitter.

Payne and Tweedy's romance owes its origins to the "X Factor" UK. 

The pair first met while Tweedy was a judge on the show, and Payne a contestant, in 2008. 

 

