Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt pens a heartwarming note for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt turned 59 today. On his birthday, his darling wife Maanyata has penned a heartwarming wish for her husband.

Maanayata Dutt pens a heartwarming note for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt turned 59 today. On his birthday, his darling wife Maanayata has penned a heartwarming wish for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "You are my companion, comforter and friend, I am so blessed to have and to hold you as my husband forever happy birthday love #aboutlastnight #loveofmylife #rockstar #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #mumbai #beautifulife #thankyougod @duttsanjay."

 

 

 The actor made his debut in 1981 with the blockbuster film Rocky. Dutt is an extremely talented actor and has often put his heart and soul into films. His biopic, 'Sanju' released a month ago and gave us an insight into the tumultuous life that he has had.

Sanjay's latest, 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3' has hit the theatres on July 27. It has an ensemble star cast with Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal parts.

The film is the third part of the hit franchise 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'. It has been produced by Rahul Mittra.

