Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

Singer Madonna has for the first time ever shared her family photo featuring all six of her children from her 59th birthday party.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:05
Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

Rome: Singer Madonna has for the first time ever shared her family photo featuring all six of her children from her 59th birthday party.

She celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy, on Thursday, and was showered with love from sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, as well as daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and twins Estere and Stella, 4, reports people.com.

The singer wore a corseted costume while her girls wore matching Dolce and Gabbana hydrangea-print ensembles. Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in February, which she announced in an Instagram post.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

She previously shared a photo of all her children in June on Father's Day, but had photoshopped the twins. Madonna also adopted David and Mercy James from the African country. 
 

MadonnaMadonna kidsHollywoodgypsy-themed partymadonna six kids

