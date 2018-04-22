Mahesh Babu kisses wife Namrata after Bharat Ane Nenu's super success, posts photo on Instagram

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is the happiest man on earth. His current release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' is on a record-breaking spree and has collected Rs 160 crore worldwide.

The prince of Tollywood recently posted a romantic picture with his wife Namrata on Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you my love." In reply to this cute photo, Namrata responded with an adorable message. She wrote, "I love you too my love."

Check out the picture

Thankyou my love A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keeping in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.