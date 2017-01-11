Mahesh Bhatt's latest gesture for Alia will make any daughter feel proud!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 14:22
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is a loving father and that we all know! The maverick director recently had a fan moment when he saw darling daughter Alia's huge hoarding.
What Mahesh Bhatt did next will melt every daughter's heart for sure. He stopped by to click a selfie right in front of Alia's huge hoarding making it a striking image. The doting daughter shared the photo on her Instagram handle and we can't be happier looking at the click.
Recently, Alia moved out of her parents' house and got herself a swanky apartment nearby.
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 14:19
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Pakistani artistes controversy: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ distributor receives threat from Shiv Sena wing
- Sofia Hayat wants Rakhi Sawant to get married in 2017
- Dipika Kakar 'waiting' to marry Shoaib Ibrahim
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' SMASHES box office records; biopic crosses Rs 350 cr mark!
- When 'Haraamkhor' helmer was jailed during 'Gangs of Wasseypur' shoot
- Dipika Kakar 'waiting' to marry Shoaib Ibrahim
- Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach accord to handle divorce privately
- Karan Singh Grover’s expression of love for Bipasha Basu will inspire men to be more romantic
- Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur talks about her relationship status
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals