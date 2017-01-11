Mahesh Bhatt's latest gesture for Alia will make any daughter feel proud!

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is a loving father and that we all know! The maverick director recently had a fan moment when he saw darling daughter Alia's huge hoarding.

What Mahesh Bhatt did next will melt every daughter's heart for sure. He stopped by to click a selfie right in front of Alia's huge hoarding making it a striking image. The doting daughter shared the photo on her Instagram handle and we can't be happier looking at the click.

Recently, Alia moved out of her parents' house and got herself a swanky apartment nearby.