Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora to marry Arjun Kapoor? Here's what she said

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship has become the talk of the town. The two were reportedly in Milan on Malaika's birthday. Although they have not spoken openly about their relationship, Malaika in her recent statement has not denied it either.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora talked about her equation with Arjun. She said, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious”.

Malaika recently turned a year older and the Bollywood's diva-actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport after celebrating her birthday in Italy. Incidentally, actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the airport, giving rise to speculations that the duo was holidaying together. Ahead of that, Arjun, who had appeared as a guest on the show, 'India's Got Talent', where Malaika is a judge, left tongues wagging when he walked on to the stage hand-in-hand with Malaika Arora.

 After remaining in a denial mode for years, Arjun and Malaika have started making public appearances together. They were also spotted by the paparazzi making a joint entry in Arjun's car at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's party. 

Arjun KapoorMalaika AroraArbaaz KhanMilan holiday

