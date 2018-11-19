हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandy Morre

Mandy Morre and Taylor Goldsmith now married!

The private wedding ceremony comes after Mandy hinted that her ceremony wouldn`t be an over-the-top affair.

Mandy Morre and Taylor Goldsmith now married!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: American singer-songwriter Mandy Morre and her musician fiance, Taylor Goldsmith are married. The couple, who got engaged at their home in September 2017, got hitched in an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home in Los Angeles, that started just after sundown on Sunday evening (local time) with family and close friends, confirmed E!Online.

Giving boho vibes, the altar was surrounded with rugs and the flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers for the wedding. After the nuptials, guests travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Some attendees include Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown. The private wedding ceremony comes after Mandy hinted that her ceremony wouldn`t be an over-the-top affair.

"It`s not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn`t going to require as much planning or at least that`s what I'm telling myself," the `Tangled` star previously told E! Online. "I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn`t like all the attention focused on them so I`ve already done my girls weekend."Back in September 2017, Taylor proposed to the `This Is Us` star after dating for more than two years. Since then, the actress has been able to celebrate with her close friends on multiple occasions. 

 

Tags:
Mandy MorreTaylor GoldsmithHollywoodMandy Morre wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close