Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth ‘split'

Cyrus "didn't really want to get married," said the insider.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth ‘split&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer, actress Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have ‘called off their wedding following fights over when they should have children, according to an insider.

The couple had first got engaged in 2012 and then split. They then got back together, but a source told OK! Australia that the Hollywood power couple could not agree on when they should have children, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The insider claimed "Hunger Games" Hemsworth, 28, was eager to settle down and become a father, but the 25-year-old "Hannah Montana" star isn't yet ready.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... He is left heartbroken. Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months," the source added.

Cyrus "didn't really want to get married," said the insider.

"It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. (His) family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

Last week, Cyrus deleted her Instagram account and is said to be with her parents in Malibu, while Hemsworth remains in his native Australia.

 

