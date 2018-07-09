हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Milind Soman

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's latest photo-shoot pics will give you couple goals

Ankita married Milind in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on April 22, 2018.  

Pic courtesy: @earthy_5

Mumbai: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar keep giving relationship goals to people in love. The couple has proved love knows no barriers of age. They come across as a match made in heaven.

Ankita took to her Instagram page to share two photographs from her latest photo-shoot with her hubby.
Check out the pics embedded below:

Ankita married Milind in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on April 22, 2018.

 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

 

 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on

The 52-year-old dashing fitness enthusiast had reportedly met Ankita's family in Guwahati, Assam last year to plan the wedding.

Milind surprised his fans and social media followers by sharing pictures with Ankita who is almost half his age. He indirectly announced his relationship with Konwar by sharing pictures with beautiful captions for her on Instagram.

Soman, a former supermodel and actor, ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights last year.

The dashing man also shared an adorable selfie with his ladylove on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love.

For the uninitiated, Soman was earlier married to Mylène Jampanoï, his French co-star from their film Valley Of Flowers. He got married to Jampanoï in 2006 and separated from her three years later.

