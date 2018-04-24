Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar dancing to 'Dil Le Gayi' song on wedding day defines couple goals—Watch

New Delhi: Supermodel cum actor Milind Soman finally got married to girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, at Alibaug, Maharashtra. The couple had a Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies together and the pictures of it soon went viral on social media. Their wedding was a cool mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals reportedly.

Besides the couple sharing their pictures from the gala event, friends and fan clubs too thronged the social media platforms with videos and photos. Check out the pictures and videos below:

One from last night #sangeet #prewedding A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on Apr 22, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Love always finds it’s way #foreveryouandi A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@earthy_5) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

Milind, 52, dated Ankita, who hails from Assam, for a long time before entering matrimony. Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. Their Instagram is a solid proof of how much staying healthy is important for them.

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account with a picture which had the couple holding hands. What grabbed the attention was the glittering diamond ring she wore.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.

Here's wishing the couple a super happy married life!