Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's latest pics are too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Former supermodel and actor Milind Soman cuts a handsome picture and can make any girl weak at the knees. The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar this year on April 22 in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

The gorgeous couple is currently chilling in Langkawi and their pictures on social media are a huge hit.

The duo's wedding ceremony pictures went viral on the internet and the fans couldn't be happier for them. Soon, they took off for their honeymoon and again their romantic clicks gave couple goals to netizens. Both are fitness freaks and run marathons together. And yes, at times they go barefeet too!

The couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

Besides being in love with each other, the duo also shares the passion to stay fit. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.