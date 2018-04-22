Milind Soman ties the knot with girlfriend Ankita Konwar– Pictures inside

New Delhi: Putting all the baseless rumours to rest, supermodel Milind Soman ties the knot with longtime beau Ankita Konwar in Alibaug in Maharashtra on Sunday. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding and the wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family only.

Both Ankita and Milind were nicely colour-coordinated in white. The 27-year old bride kept it simple yet elegant with minimal make-up and traditional gold jewellery.

Check out the picture below:

The 52-year-old dashing fitness enthusiast had reportedly met Ankita's family in Guwahati, Assam last year to plan the wedding.

Milind surprised his fans and social media followers by sharing pictures with Ankita who is almost half his age. He indirectly announced his relationship with Konwar by sharing pictures with beautiful captions for her on Instagram.

Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights last year. The dashing man also shared an adorable selfie with his ladylove on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love. For the uninitiated, Soman was earlier married to Mylène Jampanoï, his French co-star from their film Valley Of Flowers. He got married to Jampanoï in 2006 and separated from her three years later.