Mira Rajput glows in her second baby shower with hubby Shahid Kapoor by her side-See pics
New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his doting wife took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child in the most unique way. This time the dashing couple didn't try to keep Mira's pregnancy under wraps. Recently, the social media was abuzz with pictures from Mira's second baby shower with hubby Shahid by her side. The function was attended by the 'Dhadak' couple Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid's father and actor Pankaj Kapoor among others.

Dressed in a polka off-shoulder dress Mira can be seen feeding the first piece of cake to Shahid, who looks dapper in a blue floral shirt.

Check out the adorable picture:

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

