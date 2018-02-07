Mouni Roy is an integral part of my life, says Mohit Raina

New Delhi: Indian television's famous faces Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy have a huge fan following. The buzz is strong that the duo is dating yet the couple has never really confirmed their relationship status in public.

Mohit became a household name after he played the lead role in superhit mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'. In fact, Mouni played the role of Sati in the show and that's how rumours of them being a real-life couple started off.

Now, Mohit will be seen in '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897', a television series which will go on air from February 12, 2018. meanwhile, his personal life always hogs the limelight. According to Pinkvilla.com, the dashing Kashmiri lad was quizzed about his relationship with Mouni. He told told a leading daily, “I have never spoken about my life because I always want to keep my personal and professional life separate. I remember getting a mail from someone recently, where the person said, 'If you are in the limelight, you have to face this; if we love you, it’s our right to want to know more about your life'."

Further adding, “I’m not deliberately hiding anything, that’s how I am. There are always these invites for a mother’s day special or a family special episode. But I like to keep things private.”

He said, “Mouni has been a very dear friend since a long time. I have very few friends in the industry. All my friends are from my school and college days; there are some here in Mumbai, who are not from the industry. I am aware of recent rumours of our break-up, but I have not paid attention to that because there is nothing to explain. She is really a good friend and an integral part of my life. Nothing more, nothing less.”

All said and done, they do make one really good-looking couple, what say?