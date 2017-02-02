Nail relationship goals of getting the perfect picture – Watch VIDEO
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 11:00
Mumbai: These days, couples often coordinate their outfits by either matching the colour of their attire or by going for clothes that have similar appeal.
If you want to style yourself and your partner like a celebrity couple, then we have an ultimate fashion guide for you.
Here’s a duo that will tell you how to nail the best look for a perfect picture.
Stylist duo Varun and Siddhi have a few tips for you.
Watch the video below to get the perfect picture look:
So are you and your partner ready to make heads turn?
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 11:00
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Gigi Hadid reveals perfect date night with boyfriend Zayn Malik
- 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar's wedding pictures surface online?
- Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt’s honeymoon photos will give you relationship goals
- She makes me look better, says Tiger Shroff on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani