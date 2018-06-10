हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete one month of marital bliss-See pics

The model-turned-actress is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV. 

New Delhi: Just when everyone was completely engrossed in Sonam Kapoor's big fat Punjabi wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pleasantly surprised the world by secretly tying the knot in a Gurudwara in Delhi. The beautiful couple has completed one month of marital bliss and both Angad and Neha have posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony to celebrate their day.

Sharing a picture from their Sangeet ceremony, Neha wrote, "One month down ... forever to go ... love you @angadbedi.

 

One month down ... forever to go ... love you @angadbedi 

Angad, on the other hand, posted a black and white picture of  the two of them and wrote, "Been a month.. @nehadhupia wifey you got good taste I must say."

 

Been a month.. @nehadhupia wifey you got good taste I must say

Announcing their wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared photos on their Instagram and wrote, "Best decision of my life... Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote and tagged Angad, who captioned his post: "Best friend... now wife. Well hello there, Mrs Bedi.

On the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Anand and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

