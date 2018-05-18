Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi opted for 'Challas' over diamond rings-Here's why

New Delhi: Just when everyone was completely engrossed in Sonam Kapoor's big fat Punjabi wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pleasantly shocked the world by secretly tying the knot in a Gurudwara in Delhi. And now, we have got to know an interesting story behind Neha Dhupia's wedding ring.

The ring which Angad gave Neha has been in the Bedi family for generations. Neha is the third generation daughter-in-law of the Bedi family to wear the ring.

"This is a family legacy that is now passed on to Neha and Angad. His parents have been married for the past 40 years and now they want to see the happiness and togetherness forever for the newly-weds. The ring signifies those sentiments," NDTV quoted a source as saying.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took marital vows and exchanged rings during the Anand Karaj ceremony in a gurudwara in New Delhi.

Announcing their wedding, Neha Dhupia and Anand Bedi shared photos on their Instagram and wrote, "Best decision of my life... Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote and tagged Angad, who captioned his post: "Best friend... now wife. Well hello there, Mrs Bedi.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Anand and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The model-turned-actress is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.