Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli make their relationship official on Indian Idol

Check out their Instagram handles 

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli make their relationship official on Indian Idol
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Putting all speculations to rest,  the alleged couple Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli have finally made their relationship official and that too on national television. Himansh, who paid a surprise visit to the sets of Indian Idol 1o, where Neha is a judge, confessed in front of the world that she is more than a friend.

The couple also took to their respective Instagram handles to post sweet messages for each other.

"Kuch feelings ko bataane ki zarurat nahi padti, woh bas aankhon mein dikh jaati hai.. What I said is nothing compared to what I feel! Thank you #IndianIdol for a chance to tell this to the world!!" wrote Himansh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha too shared a picture of her special moment on Instagram, saying--"When He came to Surprise me on the sets of #IndianIdol ?? @kohlihimansh The Sweetest!!Thank youu @sonytvofficial."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



A few months ago, Neha unveiled her single 'Oh Humsafar'with actor Himansh Kohli'. The song has been presented by T-Series and is composed by Tony Kakkar. The video is directed by Charit Desai and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The famous singer has many hit songs to her credit such as  'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'Aao Raja' with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to name a few. Neha was seen in season 2 of the television reality show Indian Idol in 2006. She also appeared in Comedy Circus Ke Taansen in 2014. She launched her first album, Neha-The Rock Star in 2008. 

Himansh made his debut with 'Yaariyaan' in 2014. The film received a thumbs up from the audiences and its songs were a huge hit.

The song has struck the right chord with the audiences it seems and going by Neha's popularity, it's surely going to be riding high on chartbuster lists. 'Oh Humsafar' is a romantic track you should not miss. 

