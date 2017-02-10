Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay exchange marital vows – See Wedding PICS

Mumbai: Grandson of late legendary singer – Mukesh – Neil Nitin Mukesh solemnised his marriage with fiancée Rukmini Sahay on February 9 in presence of family and close friends at the Radisson Blue Palace Resort and Spa in Udaipur.

The handsome son of singer Nitin Mukesh, chose to pursue a career in acting and perhaps realise the dream his grandfather had seen.

Neil and Rukmini’s marriage was arranged by their parents and the two got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra last year.

And now, after about 3 months of courtship, they have become man and wife.

A fan club of NNM has shared some of the images from his gala wedding ceremony. Here’s taking a look at them:

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a very happy married life.