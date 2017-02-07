Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Celebrations to begin with engagement in Udaipur

Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh is happily gearing up to lose his bachelorhood. The hunk of an actor, who is blessed with irresistible good-looks, will tie the nuptial knot with Rukmini Sahay on February 9 in Udaipur in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony.

Neil and Rukmini’s marriage was arranged by their parents and the couple is extremely happy with the union. They had got engaged on Dussehra last year and will exchange rings once again at the Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace Resort and Spa in Udaipur.

Talking about his pre-wedding ceremony, Neil in an interview with TOI said, “I love the way Indian weddings are hosted. We have kept everything traditional, except our engagement ceremony. Since I was born in a family with a filmy background, I wanted to give a fairy-tale twist to my engagement ceremony. The dress code is tuxedos for men and evening gowns for women. My girl will be walking down the aisle wearing a flowy gown. I have grown up watching English films and had this fantasy!”

After the engagement, the couple will host the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies tomorrow followed by a traditional big fat saath-pheras on Thursday.

As many as 500 guests from across the globe are expected to attend Neil and Rukmini’s marriage ceremony.

Here’s wishing this lovely couple a very happy married life in advance.