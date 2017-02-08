Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Photos of engagement ceremony in Udaipur
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:21
Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the nuptial knot with his fiancée Rukmini Sahay on February 9. The couple will solemnise their marriage in a traditional wedding ceremony at the Radisson Blue Udaipur Palace Resort and Spa.
A fan club of the actor took to Instagram to share a few photographs and videos of the actor’s engagement ceremony held on Tuesday night.
Here’s taking a look at some of them:
Neil and Rukmini will have to thank their parents for this blissful marital union. They were introduced to each other by their respective families. And this proves that arranged marriages too are equally fun and exciting.
Here’s wishing this beautiful couple hearty congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:21
