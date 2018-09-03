हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra enjoy 'magical' getaway

Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the Labor Day weekend here at Mammoth Mountain, the singer's favorite getaway.

Los Angeles: Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the Labor Day weekend here at Mammoth Mountain, the singer's favorite getaway.

Labor Day in the US is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September.

"A man and the mountains. Priyanka Chopra," Nick, 25, captioned a photo taken by his fiancee on Instagram on Sunday, reports people.com.

In the picture, the pop star holds a can of beer as he gazes at the view. His hiking backpack can be seen hung on a tree branch.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 36, shared a vacation snapshot of her own.

"Magical," the actress wrote along with an image of the view from inside their getaway home.

Mammoth Mountain has long been a place for Jonas to escape and unwind, but it appears it is the first time he and Priyanka are there together.

In the past, he has spent Thanksgiving there and created much of his sophomore album, "Last Year Was Complicated" in the ski resort town.

