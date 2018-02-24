Nick Knowles' ex-wife finds love with RAF engineer

London: The estranged wife of "DIY SOS" presenter Nick Knowles has a new boyfriend. After sensationally splitting from Knowles in 2016, blonde Jessica Moor is now dating 27-year-old RAF engineer, William Babbage.

As per femalefirst.co.uk, Jessica started dating the 27-year-old RAF engineer after the two met at her local pub.

A source told The Sun, "She is really happy. It's no secret that at times she has struggled with the split. But she gets on with Will like a house on fire."

Jessica, 30, has a three-year-old son Eddie with Nick, 55, and the TV star has met her new love. "Nick was very polite. All he cares about is Eddie's happiness and that he is surrounded by stable people," said source.

"Obviously Nick has done a lot of work with injured soldiers through the military charity Walking with the Wounded so he has a lot of respect for anyone in the Forces.

"He has no problem with William and feels everyone has to move on at some stage," the source added.

Meanwhile, Jessica recently accused Nick of emotional cruelty and said he was refusing to pay for private school for Eddie.