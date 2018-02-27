Nikhil Chinapa and DJ Pearl blessed with a baby girl! See inside

New Delhi: Famous MTV VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife Pearl, who is a popular DJ have become proud parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the good news on social media.

Glowing mommy Pearl took to Instagram and wrote: “Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover.”

Daddy Nikhil shared the same post on his account. Although the duo announced the good news on social media but they have not shared the picture of the baby. Nikhil became quite famous as a VJ and host of musical shows on MTV.

He is currently seen as a judge on reality show 'Roadies'. Nikhil and Pearl reportedly dated each other about six years before finally getting married in 2006. The two share their love for music in common and are currently on cloud nine as they welcome a new member to the family.

A big congratulations to the couple!