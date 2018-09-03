Nimrat Kaur breaks her silence on link-up rumours with Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has finally broken her silence on the link-up rumours with Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri that was trending on Twitter all day.

Nimrat took to Twitter and wrote, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead,"

A Mumbai Mirror report had claimed that the Airlift actress has been secretly dating Ravi for over two years now.

Another entertainment portal, Bollywoodlife claimed Nimrat and Ravi's common friend played a cupid. The report further suggests that the two grew fond of each other and took time off from their work to be with each other. Incidentally, the two celebrities have been endorsing a luxury car brand since 2015.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen as an army officer in Alt Balaji's Airlift. The actor is now busy prepping for the second season of the Ekta Kapoor web series. Ravi Shastri, on the other hand, is currently in the UK for India's test match series against England.