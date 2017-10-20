No one stood up for me: Lindsay Lohan on being abused by ex-fiance

Los Angeles: Actor Lindsay Lohan has said nobody came to her rescue when she was in an abusive relationship with her former fiance Egor Tarabasov.

The 31-year-old actor's comments come after she defended Harvey Weinstein in wake of The New Yorker's expose against the producer, where multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to light.

Lohan took to Instagram, where she shot down her critics saying she is pro-women empowerment but she did not receive any help in her trying times.

"Whatever anyone says, I am for women empowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my ex fiance... When not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me," she wrote alongside a screengrab of her movie The Parent Trap.

Lohan said being a strong woman today is a tough task and that "we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. Be strong let us not blame anyone as karma will always takes its toll."

The Mean Girls star later edited the caption to remove the abuse accusations.

Last year, Lohan had alleged Tarabasov had tried to kill her by strangling.