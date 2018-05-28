Post break-up with Ssharad Malhotra, Pooja Bisht makes shocking revelation about what went wrong

New Delhi: A popular face on television, Ssharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht's break up came as a shocker to fans as the couple was reportedly set to tie the knot. Days after it came to light that the duo has decided to go separate ways, Pooja has finally broken her silence and presented her side of the story.

Pooja told Bombay Times, “Ssharad started acting weird around six months ago when he suddenly became inattentive and disinterested. However, I assumed that it was because of stress at work; I couldn’t fathom that he was planning to end the relationship. Around two months ago, I got to know that he was meeting a girl on the pretext of professional collaboration.”

“He told me that his manager had fixed a meeting with her, but they had actually connected on Instagram. Even then, I didn’t suspect anything amiss. I have never interfered with his work and so, there wasn’t any reason for him to lie to me.”

“On the day of the break-up, he told me that he didn’t feel any connection with me. He also told me that two months ago, his astrologer had advised him against being with me, saying that it is detrimental for him. He wanted to end our relationship at the behest of his mother and the astrologer. I was aghast that he kept me in the dark for two months.”

“Despite being warned against it, he told me that he still wanted to marry me. Looking back, I realise that his stance on marriage would change every six months. During the initial phase of our relationship, he had told my mother that he wanted to marry me, but after that, he never called her up. We have had our share of fights, but he would always come back promising to make things work.”

Ssharad in an interview with Bombay Times revealed, "I told Pooja’s mother that I would love to settle down in the future. But being marriage-phobic, I stepped back. That was wrong on my part, I accept it. Things don’t always turn out the way you want; it’s not always possible to judge situations. I didn’t want to hurt anyone, but unfortunately, the matter went out of my hands.”

“My mother consulted the astrologer again 10 days ago, and that’s when we realised that there is no solution to the issues in our charts. My mom told me that the marriage could be bad for both of us. Yes, it was a mistake that I didn’t tell her for two-and-a-half months, but I wanted to be sure before I broke the news to her.”

However, he refuted all the claims of meeting a girl and cheating on Pooja. He maintained that there is 'no third party involved' in his decision to end the relationship.

Ssharad was earlier dating popular telly actress Divyanka Tripathi but later the duo decided to part ways.

The actor gained stardom with 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006 daily soap which also had Divyanka in the lead role. He then went on to star in several shows such as From Sydney with Love, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki etc to name a few.

Ssharad was also seen in Box Cricket League season 1 and season 2 meanwhile Pooja too is an aspiring actress.