Preity Zinta lucky to have life partner like Gene Goodenough

Mumbai: Lauded for her roles in films like ‘Dil Se..’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Salaam Namaste’, Preity Zinta had decided not to continue her journey in the Hindi film industry after her marriage to Gene Goodenough. But the actress says her husband pushed her back into doing films.

Preity, who will be seen in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’, considers herself lucky to have such a life partner.

Asked how she juggles between her personal and professional life, Preity said here in response to a question by IANS: "I am happy and lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back into doing a movie... Because I thought I don't want to do any more films and I moved to the business side of life."

According to the actress, the toughest job in the world is to be a housewife.

"Because you get no appreciation and you have to work 24x7 and you never get time off. So people like us, who are professionals, we get that kind of gratitude from our work space. I think women in general are super women, because they always do two jobs. If they are married, they take care of home and on professional front they work."

She married Goodenough last year.

Preity looked radiant here as she walked as a showstopper for Assam-based designer Sanjukta Dutta's label Mekhela Chador at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. She sported a black mekhla, beautifully embroidered with red, orange and yellow threads and gold prints. Preity wore minimal make-up and left her hair open with subtle beach curls.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’ and says she doesn't feel any pressure.

"There is absolutely no pressure because I'm not producing it. I don't have any stress. I think it's okay. If you look at any actor in their entire career, whenever they have had their first production, they have all fallen flat because you go all over the place... which is fine because I'm still very proud of my film ('Ishkq in Paris' which she produced)."

The actress says ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhitt’, which also stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is special because she has never played an "earthy character" before.

Talking about women-centric films being made in the country, Preity said: "I don't think there are woman-centric films. I think there is a great story. If you look at my first film 'Kya Kehna', then you will say it was a woman-centric film. I don't look at it like that... I think a great story is very important," she said.

Preity added that entertainment is important in a film, but having a positive message is pivotal too.

"I also feel that entertainment is fun, but it's always good when a lot of people watch movies, they get very influenced by movies," she said.