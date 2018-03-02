Preity Zinta's lovey-dovey post for hubby Gene Goodenough will give you couple goals

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has a huge fan following who love to know anything and everything about the star. She is an avid social media user, who never really shies away from speaking her mind.

Preity shared a heartfelt post on her anniversary with an adorable picture with hubby Gene Goodenough. She wrote: “A lover, a partner, a husband, a best friend. I can’t believe that I have all rolled into one! Thank You for always being so wonderful & yes You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life.”

Check out her Instagram post:

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company. Their wedding was a hush-hush affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

The duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for industry friends which was a starry affair.