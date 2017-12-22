Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement photos released—See pics

New Delhi: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement pictures were released by Kensington Palace, on Thursday.

The couple's official portrait photographs were shot by Alexi Lubomirski - a former assistant to Vogue favourite Mario Testino, who took Prince William and Kate Middleton's first official images.

Two images were shared with the same caption.

In one pic, the Suits star is holding Prince Harry's face, and in the other, she sits just below him on the steps of Frogmore.

Both pictures have the caption as-

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement. The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor."

In order to thank everyone for the comments on the photographs, yet another picture was posted which had the caption-

"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs.

The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives.

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you."

The 33-year-old prince and his bride-to-be announced their engagement on November 27. They are set to marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on May 19.

(With ANI inputs)