Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas almost confirm 'love is in the air' by commenting on each other's Instagram posts

Pic courtesy: @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Instagram

Mumbai: Love is apparently in the air for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The Indian beauty and the American singer have been seen together in the last few days, and their reactions to each other's Instagram posts almost confirm their rumoured relationship. 

The former Miss World who has been in the US for quite some time now seems to have found love overseas. 

They have been 'liking'each other's Instagram posts and their comments are worthy of grabbing eyeballs.

Check out the screenshots of their reactions to each other's Instagram posts:

However, the two haven't made any official announcement yet.

The two fuelled dating rumours during a night out in West Hollywood, California where they "cozied up".

A source told etonline.com that the two "cozied up at a table" at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m on Thursday.

Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.

"The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said. 

"They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling."

The romantic night out comes after the Quantico actress and Jealous hit-maker were spotted together on a string of outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.

PeeCee has now become a household name in the US. She first made her appearance felt after bagging the lead role in American TV series Quantico. It turned out to be quite a successful one and Priyanka went on to do a couple of more seasons of the show. She also made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch. Later on, she was signed for A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?

(With IANS inputs)

