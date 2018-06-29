हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' budding romance will make you go 'aww' - Watch

A video of the couple at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash will make you go aww.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have flown back to the US, but the couple painted the town red with their budding romance. Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

In the video, we can see PeeCee looking resplendent in a red custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. She walked hand-in-hand with Nick and even introduced him to the other guests present at the event.

Take a look at the video here:

The couple had also attended Akash and Shloka's Mehendi ceremony ahead of the pre-engagement bash. On that day, Priyanka looked stunning in a lilac georgette saree with lace and French knot appliqué border. This was probably the first time when PeeCee draped a saree in presence of her beau Nick.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The two are sporting identical rings. The promise or pre-engagement rings on their fingers prove that Nick and Priyanka have taken their relationship to the next level.

The former Miss World, who is now a popular name in Hollywood, had met Nick's family in the US a few weeks back. She had also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love. Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

