Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out with Nick Jonas at her engagement bash-Watch

Priyanka

Aren't they adorable?

New Delhi: Another most desirable actress in Bollywood Priyanka Chopra is no longer single, she is taken and how! Like she had said that the world will know about her relationship when there is a ring on her finger and that's exactly how it has happened. Both PeeCee and Nick took to their Instagram handles to make their relationship official. A video from their engagement bash has surfaced on the social media.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen dancing with VJ Anusha Dandekar while Nick records their video.

Check out the video right here: 

 

 

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional roka ceremony at her bungalow in Mumbai. Both were seen in traditional Indian outfits, Priyanka wore a yellow outfit while Nick donned an off-white kurta pyjama. The ceremony was attended by their family members including Parineeti Chopra. Later, her close friend Arpita Khan and writer Mushtaq Sheikh were also spotted at her residence.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions. 

In June, they arrived together in India on a short holiday where Nick was introduced to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her family members. They then left for a brief vacation for Goa. During his stint in India, Nick also attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling across the world to be with each other. After her return from Goa, Priyanka left for Brazil and later to Singapore, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. She was also seen cheering for him at one of his concerts.

