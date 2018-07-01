हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for beau Nick Jonas as he takes over the stage in Brazil-See inside

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. 

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for beau Nick Jonas as he takes over the stage in Brazil-See inside

New Delhi: It is no secret that  International icon Priyanka Chopra and her alleged beau Nick Jonas are head over heels in love with each other. The rumoured couple were holidaying in Mumbai a few days ago but have now gone to Brazil, where Nick had a concert. Just yesterday, Priyanka added a video of Nick performing on the stage along with an adorable caption.

The actress posted the video with the caption, "Him."

Check it out here:

Priyanka and Nick's social PDA are a proof that the two are absolutely smitten by each other and may take the plunge soon. Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai last week and the 'desi girl' hosted a party at home to introduce him to her friends from the industry. Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra were among the few attendees.

Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra broke her silence on her daughter's alleged relationship. " We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion, " She told DNA.

The rumours aren't fresh as it first began back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Piggy Chops and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh respectively.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Nick relationshipmadhu chopraParineeti Chopra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close