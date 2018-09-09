हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas cannot get enough of each other-Pic Proof

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended by designer Ralph Lauren's 50th-anniversary celebrations at the New York Fashion Week. The couple looked their stylish best at the function, Instagrammed their favourite moments from the night.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended by designer Ralph Lauren's 50th-anniversary celebrations at the New York Fashion Week. The couple looked their stylish best at the function, Instagrammed their favourite moments from the night.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #aboutlastnight #spectacular."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #aboutlastnight #spectacular

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

At the fashion gala, Priyanka donned a crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren ensemble, while Nick looked dapper in a tux from Ralph Lauren's Purple Label collection. The event was also attended by big names in Hollywood like Anne Hathaway, Kanye West among others.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash on August 18 at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

The rumours were rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot in September. However, no statement has been issued from their side yet.

