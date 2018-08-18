हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
priyanka chopra engagement

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement: Bollywood wishes the couple on their special day

After the couple made their engagement official, several Bollywood celebs posted awwdorable wishes in the comments.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the internet by storm ever since the adorable couple announced their engagement. Rumours mills had been rife for quite some time that the couple is engaged but nothing had been made official before today. Pee Cee shared an adorable picture with her fiance and wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”. As if this wasn't cute enough, Nick too shared the same photograph and captioned it, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Here's the picture in case you missed it:

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Here's what they wrote:

Preity Zinta: Congratulations to my dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Ting.

Hrithik Roshan: Huge congratulations

 

Ranveer Singh: Kya Baat Hai! God bless

 

Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations

Bipasha Basu: Congratulations sweetheart. Have a beautiful life together forever.

Malaika Arora Khan: Congratulations girl

Sophie Choudhary: They say love happens when you least expect it. So thrilled for one of my favourite girls Priyanka Chopra. You both look beautiful and so happy together. Stay blessed always, big love. P.S. He sure makes for a cute videshi desi boy.

Bhumi Pednekar: Wow, congratulations. Love and happiness.

Masaba Gupta: Lovely. Congratulations.

Ashish Chowdhary: Couldn't be happier Priyanka Chopra and it's because you look so happy, and that's exactly how I'd want you to be forever. You're the sweetest and kindest girl, and nothing less than a giant world of happiness is what you deserve. God bless you, Nick Jonas and your families.

Neha Dhupia: Congratulations Pee Cee.

Urvashi Rautela: Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

Abhishek Kapoor: Heartiest congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Have a blast you guys

Well, things have surely moved fast and we are just loving how cute the two look together. It has only been a few months since we speculated if our desi girl was dating the international pop sensation. The couple was spotted together at various public places and special events which further sparked their link-up rumours. Their engagement reports caught fire when Priyanka walked out of 'Bharat'.

Here's wishing many congratulations to the stunning couple!

