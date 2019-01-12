हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares a love-soaked photo with Nick Jonas-See pic

Check out the picture 

Priyanka Chopra shares a love-soaked photo with Nick Jonas-See pic

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December last year are currently on their honeymoon in the Caribbeans and the pictures are sure to give you major honeymoon goals. PeeCee, who posted their dreamy picture together a few hours ago on her Instagram handle, captioned it as "And there was only him" and the love-inducing picture will totally make you go aww.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then.. there was only him...

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka donned a long summer dress, curly hair and balmy face and Nick sported a yellow blazer with white sneakers. Earlier, Nick also shared a video of the stunning actress in which is seen swinging in a bikini. 

Priyanka and international singer Nick Jonas's fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

The gorgeous couple hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonascaribbean honeymoonPeeCee

Must Watch