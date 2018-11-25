हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick get a perfect pre-wedding treat from 'The Sky Is Pink' team

  After the royal wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood is gearing up for another royal wedding of actress Priyanka Chopra and her American singer beau Nick Jonas. The actress, who was shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink, got a pre-wedding party from the team before they left for Mumbai.

Priyanka-Nick get a perfect pre-wedding treat from &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039; team
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Sharing the pictures of Priyanka and Nick,  the Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films wrote, "Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be." The film is being produced by Roy Kapur Films.

Sharing the pictures of Priyanka and Nick,  the Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films wrote, "Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be." The film is being produced by Roy Kapur Films.

In the pictures, Priyanka, Nick, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are seen, a cake also features in the picture with three interesting letters written on it.

The cake reads: "Congratulations to our dear bride-to-be P.C.J."

Priyanka and Nick left Delhi for Mumbai late on Saturday ahead of their nuptials, which are reportedly set to take place between November 29 and December 2 in Jodhpur.

Preparations have been on in full swing, but the wedding dates have not been officially announced yet.

(With inputs from IANS)

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasShonali BoseThe Sky is Pink

