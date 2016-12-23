Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files for divorce

New Delhi: The year 2016 is a few days away from bidding goodbye but seems like it will continue to cast its shadow on celebrity break-ups list. After many A-listers' relationships went kaput in 2016, another shocker of a news has just popped in.

Legendary star Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya has filed for divorce from husband Ashwin Ramkumar, who is an industrialist. ANI reported that Soudarya has filed a divorce petition in the Chennai family court.

Earlier, there were reports of trouble in the marriage which gained ground after Soundarya took to Twitter and confirmed it. She tweeted: “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family's privacy.”

News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family's privacy. — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 16, 2016

The couple tied the knot on September 3, 2010, at Rani Meyyammai Hall in Chennai. Soundarya has a son named Ved, who was born on May 6, 2015.