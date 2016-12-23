Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files for divorce
New Delhi: The year 2016 is a few days away from bidding goodbye but seems like it will continue to cast its shadow on celebrity break-ups list. After many A-listers' relationships went kaput in 2016, another shocker of a news has just popped in.
Legendary star Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya has filed for divorce from husband Ashwin Ramkumar, who is an industrialist. ANI reported that Soudarya has filed a divorce petition in the Chennai family court.
Earlier, there were reports of trouble in the marriage which gained ground after Soundarya took to Twitter and confirmed it. She tweeted: “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family's privacy.”
News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family's privacy.
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 16, 2016
The couple tied the knot on September 3, 2010, at Rani Meyyammai Hall in Chennai. Soundarya has a son named Ved, who was born on May 6, 2015.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kapil Sharma ahead of Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh in Forbes highest earning celebrity list
- Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda's Twitter exchange is unmissable!
- Tony Kakkar's latest single 'Teri Kamar Pe' feat Bohemia bails out love lessons!
- Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files for divorce
- Dangal movie review: Lionhearted Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat and equally gritty daughters win gold!
- What do Indians associate marriage with? A survey has the answer
- Have you seen Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's amazing wedding saga? Watch VIDEOS!
- Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya’s latest Instagram post is cute – See PIC
- 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Bani J accepts she is in a relationship
- Shweta Salve's message about MOTHERHOOD is what every woman must feel about herself!
Top Videos
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
-
USA's eldest Gorilla celebrates 60th birthday in Ohio's Columbus Zoo
-
EC delists 255 fake political parties; one registered under Rajnath Singh's Delhi address
-