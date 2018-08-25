Raksha Bandhan 2018: Meet the real-life brothers and sisters of Bollywood

As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, how can we not talk about the Bollywood real life brother-sister jodis. Raksha Bandhan is a fun-filled bond of love and care. It is the best occasion to express love and affection towards each other and spend some quality time, that usually we don't because we are too busy fighting with each other.

Here's the list of famous B-town brothers and sisters

Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan

The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is the elder brother of Soha Ali Khan. The two are the children of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Saif, who is married to Kareena Khan Kapoor shares a great bond with sister, Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Sajid Khan - Farah Khan

Sajid Khan, brother to the choreographer, director and producer, Farah Khan is himself a film director and producer. He has directed films like 'Housefull', 'Humshakals', etc while Farah Khan has directed movies such as 'Mai Hoon Na', 'Happy New Year' and many more. The two share a sweet bond.

Zoya Akhtar - Farhan Akhtar

Zoya and Farhan, children of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. They also happen to be the first cousins of Sajid and Farah Khan. Zoya is a film director with films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', etc in her kitty while Farhan Akhtar is known for his iconic role as Milkha Singh in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actor has also acted in sister, Zoya's movies. The two, together have given us some wonderful movies.

Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame actress, Huma Qureshi is the sister of Saqib Saleem who made his acting debut with the movie, 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'. The two belong to Delhi and the actress who is the older sibling is glad that she lives with brother Saqib in Mumbai while their parents are in Delhi.

Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor and Late Mona Shourie Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor is the first cousin of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. The actress recently got married to Delhi based businessman, Anand Ahuja. Arjun and Sonam share a sweet bond and are often seen posting pictures with each other.

Ranbir Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapoor family has served the film industry for ages now. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir and Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, married to Saif Ali Khan, share a great bond with each other. The two also appeared on Karan Johar's talk show, 'Koffee with Karan' together. Ranbir Kapoor is a doting 'mama' to Kareena's adorable son Taimur Ali Khan.

Salman Khan - Arpita Khan Sharma

We all know what a loving brother Salman Khan is, by the way, he treats his youngest sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita's wedding was the talk of the town because of the grand arrangements made by brother Salman. Arpita Khan Sharma is the adopted daughter of Salim Khan and holds a special place in 'Bhai's' life.

Abhishek Bachchan - Shweta Nanda

Shweta Bachchan is the sister of junior Bachchan, Abhishek. Shweta, the elder sibling is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Shweta Nanda recently shot for Vogue magazine cover with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda share a sweet bond and have been spotted together in many occasions.