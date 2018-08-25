हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bother sister jodis

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Top reel-life brother-sister jodis which won our hearts!

Some of the reel life Bollywood brother-sister jodis that gave us sibling goals while watching them act on the big screens.

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Top reel-life brother-sister jodis which won our hearts!

This Raksha Bandhan, let's talk about not only the real-life brother-sister jodis but also reel life ones who gave us some major sibling goals. In recent years, we have seen many movies that have portrayed the relationship very well and have given a whole new meaning to the bond. The brother-sister relationship is all about having each other's back and protecting each other; silently praying for each other's good health. 

 

Here are some of the reel life Bollywood brother-sister jodis that gave us sibling goals while watching them act on the big screens: 

 

Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' set true brother-sister goals. We loved watching Ranveer playing the role of Priyanka's brother and he pulled it off quite well. The two share a  fun-filled bond and displayed a great understanding. They beautifully save each other from every problem and from the anger of their father Kamal Mehra played by Anil Kapoor. 

 

Genelia D'Souza-Prateik Babbar

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

As 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' hit the screens, we noticed Aditi's (Genelia D'souza) chemistry with Amit (Prateik Babbar) as his sister and the way they fight and quarrel in the movie. Towards the end of the movie, it is Amit who actually makes Aditi realize that she loves Jai (Imran Khan) and she should marry him because he is perfect for her. Oh! How sweet is that! 

 

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Max, a protective brother to Shirley (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). Throughout the movie, he is portrayed as a protective and possessive brother who can't see his sister sad. He can do anything to keep his sister happy and safe. Their on-screen sibling chemistry was appreciated and loved by the audiences. 

 

Farhan Akhtar-Divya Dutta

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' did wonders at the Box Office. The actor played the role of Milkha Singh while his sister's role was played by Divya Dutta. The movie shows how his sister sacrifices and struggles to help his brother become an athlete. The actors did a commendable job and won our hearts with the way they depicted the brother-sister relationship. 

 

Hrithik Roshan-Kanika Tiwari

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

'Agneepath' displays a unique brother-sister relationship between Vijay (Hrithik Roshan) and Shiksha (Kanika Tiwari). It shows how a brother who is kept away from his sister for years reunites with her in crucial circumstances. Even though he is not allowed to meet her, he sends wishes and a cake every year on her birthday but finally is able to meet her when Shiksha learns about her brother. 

 

Arbaaz Khan-Kajol

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' is a story of an overprotective and possessive brother, Vishal (Arbaaz Khan) who doesn’t allow anyone to come near his sister, Muskaan (Kajol). It is a struggle about how she convinces her brother to accept her love played by Salman Khan.  

 

Kangana Ranaut-Chinmay

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Blockbuster movie 'Queen', where Chintu (Chinmay) plays the role of Rani's (Kangana Ranaut) younger brother. The young boy is protective and thrashes anyone who irritates his sister. The movie depicts a very cute brother-sister relationship between Chintu and Rani. 

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Randeep Hooda

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

'Sarbjit' is a movie based on a true life incident where an innocent Indian is kept as a prisoner in Pakistan for years, mistaken to be an Indian spy. The movie further discovers how his sister, Daljit fights to set her brother, Sarbjit free and bring him back to India. She does every possible thing and doesn't lose hope.

Tags:
Bother sister jodisBollywood celebsBollywood Brother sister jodisRaksha Bandhanraksha bandhan 2018

Must Watch

