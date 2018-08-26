हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan special: Bollywood's adorable star siblings

This Raksha Bandhan, we bring to you the famous and cute Bollywood siblings. Have a look!   

Raksha Bandhan special: Bollywood&#039;s adorable star siblings

Raksha Bandhan is the festival of love, care and affection. Rakhi is not just a thread to be tied on the wrist of the brother but a feeling of togetherness, good health and love for each other. Everyone is special in their own way and since we don't really express our love for our siblings, that often, Raksha Bandhan is definitely the best time to make up for it. 

This Raksha Bandhan, we bring you the famous and cute Bollywood siblings. Have a look! 

Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

The Pataudi kids, Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Kunal Kemmu are all over the Internet. Inaaya is the exact carbon copy of her cousin brother Taimur. Taimur is the elder one, born on December 20, 2016, while Inaaya being the younger one was born on September 29, 2017. Their pictures have won our hearts and the little munchkins look adorable together. 

Yash Johar-Roohi Johar

 

 (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar's little bundles of joy Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, the twins he welcomed on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy, are too cute. Karan Johar has always been a doting father to the two and he also expressed his feelings on Twitter when his adorable daughter Roohi said 'Papa' for the first time on March 31, this year. Daddy Johar took to his Instagram, earlier this month and shared a lovely picture of the siblings.

Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan-Abram Khan

 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are Internet sensations already. Aryan is the eldest son while Abram is the youngest of the three. Abram is Shah Rukh Khan's son through surrogacy. Suhana recently shot for Vogue cover and left us captivated. 

Riaan Deshmukh-Rahyl Deshmukh

 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood's lovey-dovey couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's babies Riaan and Rahyl is another star sibling jodi. Riteish and Genelia welcomed their first baby on February 3, 2012, while the second one spread smiles on June 1, 2016. The boys are too cute and joyful. 

Asher Singh Weber-Noah Singh Weber-Nisha Kaur Weber

 

(Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah) 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's little twin sons, Asher and Noah Singh Weber are their sons through surrogacy. The couple also adopted a baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber. The trio is too cute and we can't keep our eyes off them. 

