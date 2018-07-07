Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt provide an unhindered view to their rendezvous at her residence-See pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bollywood's new box office king Ranbir Kapoor and the youngest superstar Alia Bhatt are painting the town red. Ranbir, who is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Sanju', paid his alleged lover Alia a visit on Friday. Much to the paparazzi's delight, the two actors did not shy away from the camera and stood unfazed despite knowing that the cameras were pointed at them. The Brahmastra couple were also joined by Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The rumour mills are abuzz these days about him dating Alia Bhatt. When asked whether such rumours affect him, he said, "I am not affected by link-up rumours with Alia Bhatt and it doesn't put any pressure on me."  He refrained from saying anything further on it. 

Interestingly, both Ranbir and Alia, who have remained tight-lipped about their personal life so far, have not tried to deny their relationship.

Ranbir is a heartthrob who has millions of female fan following. He was initially linked to his first co-star Sonam Kapoor. Later, he was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. After his break-up with his Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star, Ranbir started dating Katrina. But his relationship with her went kaput a couple of years back. 

Alia, on the other hand, was believed to be in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. But the two neither confirmed nor denied being a couple.

On the work front, Alia (25) and Ranbir (35) will be sharing screen space in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji, for the first time and it will be interesting to see their chemistry on screen.

