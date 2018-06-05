हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted exiting Mehboob studio in the same car-See pic

The duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After Ranbir Kapoor subtly confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt by calling it "too new", their fans just can't keep calm. Since then, netizens are in a frenzy and fans are excited as well as happy to see the two actors together. Recently, the new lovebirds were spotted exiting the sets of Brahmastra in the same car.

Check out the pictures:

Ever since Ranbir has confirmed the news, Alia Bhatt has been dropping subtle hints about their relationship. Recently, she took to her Instagram to flaunt a beautiful bracelet that was gifted to her by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

On a related note, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Singh's comments on Alia's pictures cannot be ignored. 

Looks like Alia is bonding with Ranbir's family already! Sweet, isn't it?

For the uninitiated, in an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on his personal and professional life. When asked whether he is dating Alia or not, Ranbir said, that it is really new right now and he doesn't want to overspeak. It needs time and space to breathe. Ranbir said that Alia, as an actor, and a person is 'flowing' right now. Whenever he (Ranbir) looks at her work, act or even in life, Alia gives something which Ranbir is aspiring too for himself. The actor further added that it is new so it must be allowed to cook a bit.

The duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced when they started working together on this project.

