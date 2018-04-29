Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone look like a dream couple in their latest photoshoot–See pic

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in the Mijwan Fashion Show, look ethereal in the latest picture shared by the ace designer on his Instagram stories.

Check out the picture shared by Manish Malhotra:

Soon after their walk at Mijwan, the Twitterati spoke at the length about the awkwardness between the ex-couple but this picture is a perfect treat for those who were missing their crackling chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry onscreen was as good as it was offscreen. However, fate had different plans for them and they parted ways after dating for several years.They were last together in Imtiaz Ali's chemistry 'Tamasha'.

The duo set the ramp on fire at "The Walk of Mijwan" flaunting the outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Both Ranbir and Deepika looked every bit regal as showstoppers, decked in beautiful attires from the collection of Manish. Ranbir dressed in black floral embroider sherwani and Deepika wore a pearlescent lehenga designed with heritage embroidery that celebrated the craft of needle.However, the chemistry between them was deeply missed.